Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 3,627 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,162. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

