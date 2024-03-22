Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

