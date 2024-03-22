Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SMDV traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,068 shares. The stock has a market cap of $860.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

