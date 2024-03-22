Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $345.17. 431,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,659. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $259.30 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.27.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

