Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 102.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 941,700 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $732,427. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.2 %

RingCentral stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. 31,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

