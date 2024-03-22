Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 164,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 146,138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.57. The company had a trading volume of 168,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,853. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

