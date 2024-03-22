Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $172.56 and last traded at $171.93. Approximately 26,583,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 61,325,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.08. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

