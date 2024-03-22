Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 3,641,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,255,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

BITF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 97,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,721,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 305,681 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Bitfarms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

