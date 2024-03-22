Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 110,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,443,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 13.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 104,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.