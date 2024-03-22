Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,742 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,913. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

