Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $763,000 Investment in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS VFVA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $629.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

