Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,919 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 136,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The firm has a market cap of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.33.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.