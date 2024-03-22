Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,415 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,008. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

