Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. 75,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,451,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.