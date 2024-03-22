Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 161.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.77% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGMS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.14. 199,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,206. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

