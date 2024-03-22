Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. 560,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

