Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.05% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDMO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $187.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

