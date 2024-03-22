Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 28,975 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,968,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,703,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 452,838 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 338,711 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA YEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

