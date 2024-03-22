Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $42,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.52. 276,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,982. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

