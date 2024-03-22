Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.3% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,123,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,159,000 after buying an additional 149,002 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

