iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 243,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 513,592 shares.The stock last traded at $41.14 and had previously closed at $41.36.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 154,116.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,509,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,098,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

