DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is HS Management Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 111,010 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up 6.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $147,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3 %

DKS stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.81. 442,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

