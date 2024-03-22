Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 287,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 797,958 shares.The stock last traded at $63.11 and had previously closed at $63.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth $25,594,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $10,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

