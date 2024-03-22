HS Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $121,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

