JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday. 316,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session's volume of 919,940 shares. The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.66.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

