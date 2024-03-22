Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 34,814 shares.The stock last traded at $65.47 and had previously closed at $65.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.