HS Management Partners LLC Acquires 813,500 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the quarter. Mattel accounts for about 4.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Mattel worth $86,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.41. 401,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

