HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 484,265 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Ralph Lauren worth $70,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.55. The company had a trading volume of 147,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,023. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

