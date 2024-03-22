Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 211,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,890,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 16,341,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 12,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nano Dimension by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,658,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 518,780 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,331,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 417,107 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

