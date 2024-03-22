Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Price Target Lowered to $1.60 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.10 to $1.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:HYPR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 332,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Hyperfine has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 147.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

