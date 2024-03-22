Parkside Investments LLC Buys 10,305 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.