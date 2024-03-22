Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1,218.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Caterpillar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $365.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.06.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

