Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 686,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.