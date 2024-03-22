Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,107 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

