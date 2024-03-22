Brookstone Capital Management Sells 106,990 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,990 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 160,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

