Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,242. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.23.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

