Brookstone Capital Management Sells 27,581 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,198 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $715.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

