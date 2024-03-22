Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 669,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,636. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

