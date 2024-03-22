Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. 5,426,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,990. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

