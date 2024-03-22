RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

RTX stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.22. 1,465,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,448. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.10. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

