Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.32 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

STZ traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.73. 184,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,958. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.67 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

