Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 329.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,927,000 after buying an additional 635,445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 205.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 164,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 127,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,828. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $614.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

