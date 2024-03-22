Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.60. 3,612,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,481,358. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

