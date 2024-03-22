Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.63. 173,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,028. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

