Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.