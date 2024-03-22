Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

