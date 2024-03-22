Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $503,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

