iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

