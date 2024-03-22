Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.560-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GES. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?
Guess? Price Performance
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guess? Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.