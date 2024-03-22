Wedbush Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $492.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $548.00 to $492.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.10.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $478.84 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $300.78 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.77 and a 200-day moving average of $441.63. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

